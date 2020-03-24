Sea Isle City's AARP Chapter 710 has officially cancelled all meeting and gatherings until further notice. 

"Once we are past the problems surrounding this pandemic, we will schedule future events and resume all of our usual activities," Chapter President Tom Ownings said. "For now, we must all do the right thing so we can enjoy happier days in the future."

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Tags

Load comments