RESORTS
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 9 AND 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 10; $40, $50, $60, $120
WHAT TO EXPECT: ABBA The Concert returns to Resorts for another musical journey back in time. Formed in 1996, the tribute act has toured the world, performing in over 20 countries. The group prides itself on achieving the perfect look, sound and performing style with a lineup of talented musicians. Some of ABBA The Concert’s highlights include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Highland Park in Chicago and Royal Albert Hall in London. Fans will enjoy hearing favorites such as “Dancing Queen,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Mama Mia,” “S.O.S.” and “The Winner Takes All.”
TheConcert.se, ResortsAC.com