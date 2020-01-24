Abbey Fenton sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 28 seconds left to give the Ocean City High School girls basketball team a 40-38 win over Atlantic City in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.

Ocean City (8-5) has won seven straight. Atlantic City (10-3) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Fenton and Emma Finnegan led Ocean City with nine points each. Madison Brestle sparked Atlantic City with nine points.

Ocean City 10 12 5 13 – 40

Atlantic City 5 11 11 11 – 38

OC – Fenton 9, Brestle 5, Mirsky 6, Finnegan 9, Panico 6, Lappin 5

AC – Brestle 9, Davis 5, Suarez-Rivera 5, Redd-Howard 6, Cherry-Montague 7, Garrison-Macon 6

