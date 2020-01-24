Abbey Fenton sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 28 seconds left to give the Ocean City High School girls basketball team a 40-38 win over Atlantic City in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
Ocean City (8-5) has won seven straight. Atlantic City (10-3) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Fenton and Emma Finnegan led Ocean City with nine points each. Madison Brestle sparked Atlantic City with nine points.
Ocean City 10 12 5 13 – 40
Atlantic City 5 11 11 11 – 38
OC – Fenton 9, Brestle 5, Mirsky 6, Finnegan 9, Panico 6, Lappin 5
AC – Brestle 9, Davis 5, Suarez-Rivera 5, Redd-Howard 6, Cherry-Montague 7, Garrison-Macon 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.