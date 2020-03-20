_CAL9747

Ocean City Abby Fenton for two points, in the CAL girls basketball title tournament, in Linwood, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)

Abbey Fenton

Ocean City

5-8 Sr. G

Fenton led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group III title. She average 10 points and three rebounds but sank multiple perimeter to turn games in Ocean City’s favor. Fenton made 69 3-pointers. She will play lacrosse and possibly soccer at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

