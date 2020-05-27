CAL girls semifinal: Ocean City vs. Millville

Ocean City's Abbey Fenton finds herself trapped outside of the arc looking for a teammate with Millville's Tanazha Ford blocking her. Wednesday, February 21

Abbey Fenton

Ocean City Sr.

Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

The goalie helped the Red Raiders win the state Group II soccer championship with a program-record 19 shutouts and posted a 0.343 goals-against average. She led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group III basketball title, making 69 3-pointers. Fenton is also talented lacrosse goalie. She will play lacrosse and possibly soccer at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

