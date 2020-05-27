Abbey Fenton
Ocean City Sr.
Soccer, basketball, lacrosse
The goalie helped the Red Raiders win the state Group II soccer championship with a program-record 19 shutouts and posted a 0.343 goals-against average. She led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group III basketball title, making 69 3-pointers. Fenton is also talented lacrosse goalie. She will play lacrosse and possibly soccer at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.