Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball

Ocean City Abbey Fenton looks to pass during the game against Kingsway in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Abbey Fenton

Ocean City Sr.

Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

The goalie helped the Red Raiders win the state Group II soccer championship with a program-record 19 shutouts and posted a 0.343 goals-against average last fall. She led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group III basketball title, making 83 3-pointers. Fenton is also talented lacrosse goalie. She will play lacrosse and possibly soccer at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments