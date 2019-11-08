ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" is coming to an end after six seasons.
The network said Friday that the comedy about an Asian American family in the 1990s will wrap with an hour-long finale.
The last episode of "Fresh Off the Boat" will air Feb. 21.
A$AP Rocky to perform in Sweden: A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl.
Concert promoter Live Nation says the rapper will return to Stockholm "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans." The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.
Kanye to move shoe line manufacturer to Americas: Kanye West says he plans to move manufacturing of his Yeezy shoe line to North and South America.
The rapper made the comments Thursday during a surprise appearance at Fast Company's Innovation Festival in New York.
The rapper and shoe designer told a crowd of about 500 that he plans that Yeezy manufacturing will happen at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming.
