This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought. 

According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:

Delayed planting and stunted crop growth

An elevated fire danger

Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens

A decline in surface water levels

Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected at least once a year in New Jersey. 

