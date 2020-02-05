South Jersey averaged a measly 0.1 inches of snow during January. This was only the third time in recorded history (126 years) that 0.1 inches of less snow fell during the month.

January Snow

When you added up the central and northern parts of the state, New Jersey fared slightly better. 4.5 inches fell on average during the month. Still, this was the nineteenth lowest in history. 

Robinson said it's not all bad for the snow lovers out there. Even if another flake of snow graced New Jersey's presence, the season would still wind up as the third least snowiest winter

Want snow? Head south

