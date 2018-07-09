ACBL logo

Absecon defeated the Margate Hurricanes 3-1 on Monday in a matchup between the top two Atlantic City Baseball League teams in Margate.

Matt Branco hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Justin McFadden in the top of the seventh to help Absecon clinch the win. Ray Keelan singled and scored and Jimmy Versage went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Steve Hewa also had a double for Absecon. Mike Di Ianni got the win and threw a complete game with four strikeouts and gave up five hits.

For the Hurricanes, Eric Fitzgerald was 2 for 3 with a double. Absecon improves to 15-4 and Margate falls to 15-2.

— Kristine Auble

ACBL Standings

Margate Hurricanes 15-2

Absecon 15-4

Northfield 13-5

Hammonton 13-6

Margate Green Wave 8-11

Ocean City 6-11

Egg Harbor City 5-12

Ventnor 4-14

Upper Township/OC 1-15

Schedule

Tuesday July 10

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor City at Margate Hurricanes

Northfield at Absecon

Upper/OC at Hammonton

Wednesday July 11

5:30 p.m.

Northfield at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Margate Green Wave at Hammonton

Egg Harbor City at Absecon

Thursday July 12

7 p.m.

Margate Green Wave at Margate Hurricanes

Ventnor at Egg Harbor City

Upper/OC at Ocean City

Friday July 13

7 p.m.

Upper/OC at Margate Greenwave

Ventnor at Hammonton

