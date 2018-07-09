Absecon defeated the Margate Hurricanes 3-1 on Monday in a matchup between the top two Atlantic City Baseball League teams in Margate.
Matt Branco hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Justin McFadden in the top of the seventh to help Absecon clinch the win. Ray Keelan singled and scored and Jimmy Versage went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Steve Hewa also had a double for Absecon. Mike Di Ianni got the win and threw a complete game with four strikeouts and gave up five hits.
For the Hurricanes, Eric Fitzgerald was 2 for 3 with a double. Absecon improves to 15-4 and Margate falls to 15-2.
— Kristine Auble
ACBL Standings
Margate Hurricanes 15-2
Absecon 15-4
Northfield 13-5
Hammonton 13-6
Margate Green Wave 8-11
Ocean City 6-11
Egg Harbor City 5-12
Ventnor 4-14
Upper Township/OC 1-15
Schedule
Tuesday July 10
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor City at Margate Hurricanes
Northfield at Absecon
Upper/OC at Hammonton
Wednesday July 11
5:30 p.m.
Northfield at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Margate Green Wave at Hammonton
Egg Harbor City at Absecon
Thursday July 12
7 p.m.
Margate Green Wave at Margate Hurricanes
Ventnor at Egg Harbor City
Upper/OC at Ocean City
Friday July 13
7 p.m.
Upper/OC at Margate Greenwave
Ventnor at Hammonton