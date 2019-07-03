Absecon beat Hammonton 9-8 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Tuesday.
In a tied game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Absecon’s A.J. Campbell singled home Ray Keelan with the game-winning run.
Keelan, Jimmy Versage, Dominick McLaughlin and Jailen Heard each had two hits to lead Absecon. Keelan had two doubles and scored three runs. Versage homered and had two RBIs, and Heard stole three bases.
Junior Mejia and Dan Gavlick each drove in two runs for Hammonton.
Ocean City 6, Northfield 4: Drew Khoury hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to propel Ocean City over Northfield.
MJ Ginn led off the inning with a single to right, Joe Gallagher walked, and after an out and a wild pitch, Khoury came through with the winner. Sleiter Suriel got the win in relief and drove in a run for O.C.
JJ Swentkowski and Dylan Scalandra homered for Northfield.
Margate 9, Ventnor 7: The Margate Green Wave beat visiting Ventnor 9-7.
Jeff Sennett went 3 for 4 for the Green Wave (10-7), and Justin Maniero and David Kratz each added two hits. Andrew Holmes homered, and Brian Perez doubled. Winning pitcher Frank Piernikowski went three innings. Kyle Transue was 1 for 1 and pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
For Ventnor, Anthony Boselli was 3 for 4 with a double, Joe Farrell had two doubles, and CJ Egrie and Steven Meyers each had two hits.