The bill to create an online registry of 9/11 memorials throughout the state was inspired by the new memorial in Absecon, says Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a co-sponsor of the bill.

A memorial, hosted by the Absecon 9/11 Memorial Founders Committee, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Memorial on Mill Road. For more information, call 609-272-1469.

