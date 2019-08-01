Absecon Police Car

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the city will host their event at Pitney Park. Over 50 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, with a Game Truck for residents to play video games. The Atlantic City Black Jacks will be there, as well as displays of police and military vehicle and fire trucks.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments