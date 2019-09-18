Absegami (0-1) at Cedar Creek (2-1)

Absegami High School sophomore quarterback Ray Weed throws a pass during practice Thursday afternoon in Galloway Township. The sophomore and the Braves open their season when they host Mainland Regional (1-0) at 6 p.m. Friday. Last year, Absegami lost 27-0 to Mainland in its season opener. ‘It was a feeling I never want to feel again,’ Weed said of losing that game. A photo gallery is attached to this story at PressofAC.com/Sports.
1 p.m. Saturday
These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District.
Absegami opened with a 26-7 loss to Mainland Regional last Friday. Braves sophomore quarterback Ray Weed threw for 167 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Cedar Creek comes off an emotional 42-41 loss to Camden. Pirates quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 728 yards and nine touchdowns.
