Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Absegami quarterback Ray Weed runs for a touchdown to end the first quarter as Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Absegami (2-4) at Egg Harbor Township (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

Absegami has won two straight and needs another victory to boost its Group III playoff hopes. Braves quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns, while receiver Jordan Marcucci has caught 23 passes for 495 yards. EHT has won two straight. EHT junior Chris Decker has rushed for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

