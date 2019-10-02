Absegami (0-3) at Hammonton (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton comes off its biggest regular season win in a few years - an 18-7 victory over Holy Spirit last Friday. Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 226 yards in the victory and now has 567 rushing yards on the season. Sophomore quarterback Ray Weed scored Absegami's only touchdown in a 44-6 loss to Ocean City last Friday.
