Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Absegami quarterback Ray Weed runs for a touchdown to end the first quarter as Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Absegami (0-2) at Ocean City (3-0)

6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)

Ocean City has outscored its three opponents 126-0. Red Raiders junior quarterback Joe Repetti has completed 24 of 30 passes for 422 yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Schneider has 11 catches for 210 yards. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown a touchdown pass and run for a score this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments