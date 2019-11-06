South Jersey Group III
Absegami (7) at Somerville (2)
7 p.m. Friday
Absegami (3-4) has won three straight. Sophomore quarterback Ray Weed has rushed for 467 yards and thrown for 910 yards. Jordan Marcucci averages 19.3 yards per catch. Quin McLaughin has rushed 66 times for 452 yards. Somerville (8-1) has scored at least 40 points in seven of its eight wins. Junior Cookie Desiderio is a dynamic running back, who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 53-0 win over Immaculata. The winner of this game faces the winner of the matchup between sixth-seeded Seneca and third-seeded Ocean Township.
