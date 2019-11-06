Bridgeton vs. Absegami football game

Absegami quarterback Ray Weed tries to break free from Bridgeton defenders. The sophomore had two passing and two rushing touchdowns. ‘It felt good to come out here and get the first win,’ he said. #16 breaks free form Bridgeton’s Angelo Marrero #21 during the first half of high school game at Absegami High School Friday Oct 11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group III

Absegami (7) at Somerville (2)

7 p.m. Friday

Absegami (3-4) has won three straight. Sophomore quarterback Ray Weed has rushed for 467 yards and thrown for 910 yards. Jordan Marcucci averages 19.3 yards per catch. Quin McLaughin has rushed 66 times for 452 yards. Somerville (8-1) has scored at least 40 points in seven of its eight wins. Junior Cookie Desiderio is a dynamic running back, who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 53-0 win over Immaculata. The winner of this game faces the winner of the matchup between sixth-seeded Seneca and third-seeded Ocean Township.

