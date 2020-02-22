Middle Wildwood Catholic Girls Basketball

Wildwood Catholic hosted Middle Township in a CAL girls basketball game match up. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

5:30 p.m. Monday

Tournament history: Absegami is 0-2 in its previous two tournament appearances. This is Wildwood Catholic’s six tournament appearance. The Crusaders are 4-5 in previous tournament games and lost in the 2014 final to Middle Township.

Inside the game: The Crusaders (21-3) have won 12 of the last 13 games with the only defeat coming 43-32 on Feb. 15 against an undefeated Cherokee. Junior forward Marianna Papazoglou averages 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Senior Gabby Turco averages 15.7 points for the Crusaders. Absegami (15-8) features junior Haleigh Schafer, who has scored more than 1,000 career points and is averaging 18.9 points this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments