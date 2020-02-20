Devin Andermanis scored 21 to lead Absegami. Andrew Baldino and Omar Nunez each scored 12 for the winning Braves. Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech with 25.
Absegami 71, Cape May Tech 61
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
