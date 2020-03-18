STATE BASKETBALL

TOMS RIVER 3/12/06 ANN COEN-ABSEGAMI'S #24 CONNIE JAMES RUSHES DOWN THE COURT AGAINST THE STATE GAME VS. THE BAYONNE BEES

The Braves finished 25-6 and won the state Group IV title. Absegami relied on Tara Booker, Sara Mostafa and Connie James.

