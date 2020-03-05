Jackie Fortis

Jackie Fortis

2019-20 Absegami H.S. girls basketball team

3. Absegami girls basketball: After a pair of comebacks, the Braves will meet Mainland Regional in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Friday. The Braves trailed Toms River South by six in the fourth quarter but rallied for 43-38 first-round win Monday. Absegami then trailed Timber Creek by 16 in the third quarter but rallied for a 48-44 quarterfinal win Wednesday.

