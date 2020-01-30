Haleigh Schafer scored 9 for the Braves, wo improved to 11-4 with their seventh straight win.

Absegami 11 6 10 6-33

Lower Cape May 2 2 2 9- 13

Ab - Crandall 8, Schafer 9, Hafner 8, Pollino 2, Baldino 4, Silipena 2.

LCM - Holden 5, McGuigan 4, Wagner 2, E. Muldoon 2

