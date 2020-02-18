Haleigh Shafer sparked Absegami with 29. Gianna Hafner had 10 assists for the Braves, who improved to 15-8.

Nay Nay Parker led Oakcrest with 23.

Oakcrest 6 13 10 10 – 39

Absegami 11 14 13 12 – 50

OK – Clark 23, Dorece 6, Cooper 3, Crenny 2

AB – Shafer 29, Wochka 8, Pollino 7, Getter 2, Hafner 2

