Haleigh Shafer sparked Absegami with 29. Gianna Hafner had 10 assists for the Braves, who improved to 15-8.
Nay Nay Parker led Oakcrest with 23.
Oakcrest 6 13 10 10 – 39
Absegami 11 14 13 12 – 50
OK – Clark 23, Dorece 6, Cooper 3, Crenny 2
AB – Shafer 29, Wochka 8, Pollino 7, Getter 2, Hafner 2
