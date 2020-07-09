"Good evening to the Class of 2020, a class that will go down in history for being the first to undergo mandatory freshman seminar, the first to graduate in their pajamas, the first to take the initiative and finally establish senior skip 59 days, the first to take a stand against the dress code by wearing facial coverings without documentation and approval from an assistant principal, the first to procrastinate so much that in-person graduation was postponed to July, and the first, and hopefully last, to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, Class of 2020, we made it. Our lives began as our country was in the process of recovering from the attacks of September 11, 2001, learning to become acclimated with the amendments of post-9/11 America. We then started off high school facing one of the most hostile, dividing political climates in US history, the 2016 election, and ended it facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, somehow, we are here together, stronger than ever, celebrating the nearly two decades of dedication and perseverance that allowed us to become who we are today."
- Sydney Mullin, salutatorian
"Yes, we are facing a pandemic that challenges every aspect of our everyday lives. Our interactions with others are rife with struggles, like getting the last package of toilet paper on the shelf, and relationships are turned on their heads; as a child I worry for my mom's safety when she goes to work as a nurse. But think about it: when has a challenge ever stopped us? There were times when all of us dealt with the seemingly impossible, whether it’s a world history test we had to spend day and night studying for or a tragedy with our family or friends that threw a dagger deep into our hearts.
"Today we stand with our caps, gowns, and diplomas as symbols of our triumph over these struggles. Although it seems like this virus has halted the natural course of our lives, like a rock wall that stands firm between us and our futures, blocking much of our 20/20 vision of the path before us, this is really not the case. Look at us - we’re still graduating! There is still the opportunity to go out and change the world."
"We have come so far, studied so intently, and pushed beyond everything that 2020 has thrown at us so far. Now, it’s time for all of us to see the fruits of what we have worked for in the last four years at Absegami. Even with the onslaught of a pandemic in our communities, we are not going to let ourselves give up - we never have. Today, we stand at the brink of our futures, and whether or not you see that future with 20/20 vision, it is time to embrace it together."
- Alex Rupsee, valedictorian
