Venimus. Vidimus. Vicimus. Good evening Mr. Keenan, Dr. Vernon, the members of the Board of Education, parents, teachers, students, friends, families, Mom, Dad, and brother. I am honored to be addressing the Class of 2019 on this very special occasion. Classmates, I’d like to first bring to your attention a play some of us read our sophomore year, Julius Caesar. I know this may seem like ages ago, but if we remember one thing from Caesar, it has to be th is quote: “ Veni, vidi, vici”... “ I came. I saw. I conquered.”
We all came into Absegami with mixed feelings. Some of us excited for a new beginning. Some nervous for the future. Before my freshman year of high school, my Uncle asked me what my biggest concern was, and I said that I was afraid of not being able to find where my next class might be.As freshman, we had to endure being the newbies in the school, but soon enough, we learned that all of our worries and fears were for nothing. We learned how to get our way around. We became comfortable with our new environment, and we eventually adapted to the changes. Most importantly, we made friends that we would share the next four years of our lives with.
Sophomore year was quite uneventful. We weren’t upperclassmen yet, so much was the same as the previous year. We continued to cement our friendships, and took more active roles in our extracurriculars. Some of us discovered new passions, while others worked on developing their talents. Soon enough, sophomore year came to an end, and we wondered how time could fly so fast.
As juniors, we were finally upperclassmen, and as the old saying goes, with power comes great responsibility. It was no different in our case. On one hand, we had to maintain our grades and keep up with the heaviest workload of our high school years. On our other hand, we sacrificed our precious weekends to study for the SATs. With no more hands left but so many more responsibilities, we struggled to use one of our legs to stay involved in extracurriculars while we used the other to maintain a healthy social life. At this point, we were no longer standing. With no limbs left, all we had left was our mind, which we used to become confident young leaders and find our true selves. As you can all see, junior year took a lot out of us.
However, we’re still alive and well. In fact, we’re so much better than we used to be. Because we survived through all of our hard work and emotional struggles, our confidence skyrocketed and our true potential was uncovered. We knew that we could face any obstacle that came our way. With that mindset, we walked into senior year.
Imagine a marathon runner about to approach the finish line. He trained for countless hours for this moment, and it's finally here. All of his hard work will pay off after he crosses the line.
Class of 2019, we’re less than a few minutes away from crossing that finish line. Senior year was filled with fun and exciting memories. From our senior prom to our first field day in over twenty years, I’m sure we can all say that senior year was a success. We’re all sitting here today in these brown and gold caps and gowns because we conquered these past four years, and the moment is finally here to celebrate our accomplishments.
What did we accomplish, exactly? Well, according to Drake, we all started from the bottom - emotionally, intellectually, athletically, and morally - and now we’re here. Since we entered high school, we learned and matured in every aspect of our lives and grew to become successful adults. That, in and of itself, is a huge accomplishment. Thank you to the teachers and coaches of Absegami who helped us grow academically and mentally. You deserve a lot more credit for not only educating the minds of the next generation, but motivating and inspiring them to work harder and achieve their dreams. And let’s face it, Absegami has some of the best teachers on the planet.
Through these past four years, I’ve met great friends, and I truly feel I can consider them a part of my family. For our entire lives, our pillar has been our family. When life throws us lemons, they're the ones who help us make lemonade. They remind us who we truly are and keep us going. Take a moment right now to appreciate those that helped you get here. Look towards the people in the stands and remember that they would do anything in their power for your happiness and success. After the ceremony, tell them you love them and that you are grateful for everything they’ve done. Now, look towards the people sitting around you. Take a moment to remember all the memories you’ve created together - those filled with happiness, sadness, and laughter. I cannot stress to you the importance of friendship. Surround yourself with the people who make you happy and want you to succeed, and you will find that your journey will be both enjoyable and successful. As Matthew Kelly said: “ No man becomes great on his own. No woman becomes great on her own. The people around them help to make them great. We all need people in our lives who raise our standards, remind us of our essential purpose, and challenge us to become the best version of ourselves.” Thank you mom, dad, uncle, brother, and friends. I consider myself to be the luckiest man on earth because I have all of you by my side.
Class of 2019, for the last time in our lives, we’re together in one place. Soon, we’ll all go our separate ways. Some will risk their lives to defend our country. Others will become lawyers, teachers, doctors, engineers, , and CEO’s, but all of us will work to make this world a better place. We came to Absegami. We saw opportunities. And we conquered high school. Now let’s go do the same out there. Congratulations Class of 2019!
I’d now like to introduce someone who has helped me become the best version of myself: my brother from another mother and our Valedictorian, Ronald Canlla.