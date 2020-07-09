Alexander Rupsee

Valedictorian

Name: Alexander Rupsee

City: Galloway

College: Fordham University

Major: Neuroscience

Sydney Mullin

Salutatorian

Name: Sydney Mullin

City: Galloway

College: Princeton University

Major: Chemical and Biological Engineering

