Good evening to Mr. Keenan, Dr. Vernon, members of the Board of Education, teachers, my mom, dad, my brothers, and to all of the families and friends here for Absegami’s Class of 2019. People in the crowd, take a look at your loved ones before me and know that you significantly contributed to their success, so please let us give you a big round of applause.
We have all joined here today for this momentous occasion. Only once in your lifetime will you have the opportunity to capture this flag, so let’s cherish every second possible tonight.
It is with the utmost honor that I am standing here to deliver this speech.
Greeting fellow comrades of Absegami’s graduating class. My name is Captain Ronald.
Seeing as though we all reached the orbit of Planet Graduation, I can finally land the space shuttle and announce, with much relief, “Mission Complete”. During our time at Absegami High School, every single one of us took our own astronomical expedition through space. What looked to be the longest, dreary journey of our lives turned out to be an exhilarating, rewarding one.
Buckle up and let us take a blast to the past.
Date: September 1, 2015; Location: Absegami High School. Coming from our unique upbringings and backgrounds, we all provided the galaxy of Absegami with what many regard to be a bunch of irrelevant dwarf planets, also known as freshmen. We merely showed up to school everyday recognized as the fools of the school, the no show at the pep rally, and the wimps who couldn’t compete with the harder, better, faster, and stronger upperclassmen, academically and athletically. We cannot hide the fact that our freshmen year was full of fat L’s. I couldn’t possibly be the only one who was overdriven by the darkness of our workload, or had barely any playing time for the sport we loved. Nevertheless, that year did not go by in vain, as we all ignited and launched off on our own ambitions to chase our interests in life. Sports, band, dance, drama, you name it, Absegami had it. With the essential opportunities of equipment that Absegami provided us, we explored different realms and discovered new tastes of interests. We began to acknowledge this sense of ideal self and direction as we venture deeper into the galaxy.
Not only that, but we also interacted with other fellow planets to establish interstellar relationships. They became our motivation to drag ourselves out of bed every morning, our go-to whenever we needed help with homework or to borrow a pencil, and someone we looked forward to seeing each and every day, in and out of school. We were all revolving around one central goal, and that was to make it out of freshman year standing tall and brave. With the brown and gold spirit acting as fuel surging through our soul, we took off on a mission in pursuit of challenge, but also extraterrestrial success.
When we thought that life couldn’t get harder, the contrary always prevailed to prove otherwise. Making it out of freshmen year alive led you on to the next star treks called sophomore and junior year. These two years really only had two outcomes. There’s a possibility that you steered into an asteroid belt and were barraged with countless, raging asteroids of life’s hardships. Maybe relationships that severed perpetually destroyed other bonds and distorted your dimension and perspective on society. Or maybe you found yourself engulfed from unfortunate events known as the black hole, where you sit forever in depressed in the dark and void incapable of seeing the light to escape. Not only were there asteroids to obstruct you, but other ships were easily capable of colliding into yours too. You fought to extremes with other competitive athletes or talented performers to stamp your flag on the only vacant spot left in the team or cast. There are always going to be bullies and haters praying on your downfall, and they will use whatever means necessary to see your ship crash and prevent you from seeing the brilliant sun of your future. One collision with either of the two and you may end up retiring your quest with a “mission failed”. Fortunately, as we are the astronaut to our own ship, this isn’t “mission impossible”, rather “mission possible”. We made maneuvers to avoid confrontations with these obstacles, which would leave us mesmerized at the marvelous comets of the blessings that life has to offer. Striving for educational excellence, you may have surprised your close ones with your intellectual prowess. Performing incredibly in your sport season, you may have figured out that you would like to proceed playing the sport to which you’ve devoted excessive blood, sweat, and tears. Astounding the audience in recitals and shows, you may seek to continue to take the breath of the crowd with your gifted talents. These are only a few examples, but just as space is limitless, so is the list of things we’ve done in these two years. Ultimately, these two years furthered what freshmen year started, our journey to infinity and beyond.
Date: June 13, 2019; Location: Absegami’s Athletic Field. Well, what now? As seniors, does our adventure end? What do we do next? Well, in the words of the living legend Eminem, “ the truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride, and nothing is guaranteed.” This ambiguity of our distant future exactly resembles that of outer space, in which the possibilities really are endless. We have decided on what college to attend, what career to have, what problem to solve, what step to take next, what to do next, what to be next. Class of 2019, we've traveled light years for years now as comrades. We are all together for this last moment before we go our separate ways, and notice how none of us are going in the same direction. Ask yourself, is it worth trying to prove a point, or is it worth doing what makes you happy? Do not become manipulated by the gravitational field of another, because there is only one of you in existence. Not only do I say be yourself, but live with a craving of self actualization. There’s a saying that goes “reach for the stars”, but why not reach further? Why settle for a limit when you could shoot for eternal happiness, celestial heights, and cosmic glory?
We didn’t come this far in life to be space bound by limitations. We are the astronauts to our own lives. As space will never cease, we will go as far as we want and land whenever we’d like.
Be the flaring sun that will bring the life and inspiration into others. Write your legacy in the constellations for all to stargaze your story with awe and admiration. There’s still so much exploring to be done in life, but as we make our last stand at Absegami High School, I repeat, “Mission Complete.”