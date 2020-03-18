STATE WRESTLING SEMIFINALS

Absegami's Ryan Goodman (top) controls Jackson's Jeremy Edwards on his way to win the 171 lb final match. Sun. 3/16/03 Finals of 2003 NJSIAA state wrestling championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

These Braves won the third of Absegami’s four straight state Group IV titles. Absegami finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country and ranked as the nation’s No. 1 public school. The Braves featured Ryan Goodman, Ryan Bridge, Jeff Black and Nick Bridge.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments