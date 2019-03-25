Coach: Brad Young
What to watch: The Braves graduated five last year, including three rowers from their lightweight four, a Press All-Star boat. Absegami’s leading boats will be a varsity four and a junior eight. The Braves are nearly always a contender, and could go higher than last year’s No. 8 ranking in the Elite 11. The varsity four crew will consist of Emma Daniels, Kayla Barrett, Maya DeStefani, Julia Sykes and coxswain Kat Walls. The junior eight lineup will include Victoria Axelsson, Frances Deibert, Olivia Lewandowski, Marcella Sacchetti, Courtney Stokes, Madison Albanese, Sophia Medolla, Alexis Domiano and coxswain Cassandra DeStefano.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Young said. “We may move some things around. The kids have been working hard all winter, and we’re hoping for a good season.”