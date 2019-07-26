Absegami's Ray Weed #16 runs up the middle against Ocean City's Jake Inserra #45, left and Ted Grimley #24, right during the first half of high school football game at Absegami High School Friday Sept 21, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Coach: Dennis Scuderi Jr.
Last season's record: 5-5
First impression: Contender
Quick look: The Braves finished last season on a four-game winning streak. Sophomore quarterback Ray Weed ran for 427 yards and five touchdowns and completed 84 of 131 passes for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running backs Warren Hood and Quinn McLaughlin are players are to watch.