Coach: Dan Salerno
What to watch: The Braves had one of their best years ever last spring, placing fourth on the final Press Elite 11. The nine members of last year’s junior eight, a Press All-Star boat, return. Some of them should be in this year’s varsity eight. They are Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Christian Feliciano, Mike Daniels, Robert Cuviello and coxswain Owen Fitzgerald. The crew won the Atlantic County race and was second at Stotesbury, States and the Philadelphia City Championships. Other key members are Adam Kabala, Hari Patel, Christian Gunn-Saye and coxswain Camryn DeWolfe.
“A lot of guys on the team are growing out their facial hair, and I’m hoping that adds some speed,” Salerno said. “We know how good the competition is on the varsity level, and we’re excited to compete.”