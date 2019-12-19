Absegami
Coach: Bob Lasko
Last season's record: 13-11
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Haleigh Schafer, 5-9, Jr., G; Jackie Fortis, 5-11, So., G, Gianna Hafner, 5-5, G; Angelina Pollino, 5-9, Sr.
Outlook: With their core of Schafer, Fortis and Hafner returning, the Braves could contend in the Cape-Atlantic League. Schafer averaged 15.5 points per game last season. The team will also add high jumper Angelina Pollino.
