030119_spt_mlgbb

On February 28th 2019, in Linwood at Mainland Regional Highschool, MRHS girls hosts Absegami during the South Jersey Group III State Girls Basketball Playoffs. Absegami coach Bob Lasko talks to his team during a time out.

Absegami

Coach: Bob Lasko

Last season's record: 13-11

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Haleigh Schafer, 5-9, Jr., G; Jackie Fortis, 5-11, So., G, Gianna Hafner, 5-5, G; Angelina Pollino, 5-9, Sr.

Outlook: With their core of Schafer, Fortis and Hafner returning, the Braves could contend in the Cape-Atlantic League. Schafer averaged 15.5 points per game last season. The team will also add high jumper Angelina Pollino.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments