Coach: Jim Winkler
2018-19 record: 1-6
What to watch: The Braves have a few more swimmers than they did last year but are a young team. Andrew Zheng, Joey Sica, Johnny Sahl and Adam Bailey will be among their leaders.
"We lost key swimmers but got a few more," Winkler said. "We went from 10 to 16, and we're mostly freshmen and sophomores. The future is bright for 'Gami boys swimming."
