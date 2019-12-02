Coach: Jim Winkler

2018-19 record: 1-6

What to watch: The Braves have a few more swimmers than they did last year but are a young team. Andrew Zheng, Joey Sica, Johnny Sahl and Adam Bailey will be among their leaders.

"We lost key swimmers but got a few more," Winkler said. "We went from 10 to 16, and we're mostly freshmen and sophomores. The future is bright for 'Gami boys swimming."

