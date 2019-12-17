011019_spt_capetech 31

Absegami at Cape May County Technical School boys basketball, Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Absegami

Coach: Kenny Jonson

Last season's record: 3-18

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Mike Fitten, 6-4, Sr., C; Devin Andermanis, 6-3, Sr., F; Kashim Durham, 6-0, Jr., G; Omar Nunez, 5-9, Sr., G; Drew Baldino, 5-7, Jr., G; Donald Hood, 5-7, Jr., G; Danny Feliciano, 5-9, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Braves look to be competitive in each game with a handful of returning players from last year's team, including seniors Mike Fitten, Devin Andermanis and Omar Nunez.

