Absegami
Coach: Kenny Jonson
Last season's record: 3-18
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Mike Fitten, 6-4, Sr., C; Devin Andermanis, 6-3, Sr., F; Kashim Durham, 6-0, Jr., G; Omar Nunez, 5-9, Sr., G; Drew Baldino, 5-7, Jr., G; Donald Hood, 5-7, Jr., G; Danny Feliciano, 5-9, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Braves look to be competitive in each game with a handful of returning players from last year's team, including seniors Mike Fitten, Devin Andermanis and Omar Nunez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.