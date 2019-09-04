Head coach: Kerry Flukey (13th season)
Last season's record: 15-6
Outlook: Favorite — The Braves were the No. 1 team in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division last year and earned the 20th seed in the 32-team Group III state tournament.
Key players: Kaylin Flukey, Sr.; Jackie Fortis, So.; Angelina Pollino, Sr.; Kaitlyn Fortis, Sr.; Radhika Pandya, Sr.
