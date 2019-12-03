Coach: Jim Winkler
2018-2019 record: 0-7
What to watch: The Braves had a few graduations, but return Jana Baligod and Emma Sahl. Bella DeStafano and Stephanie Ruales are two good freshmen.
"We lost some depth but much of our talent is here," Winkler said. "Our top four should be a nice relay for us. We're trying to build for the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.