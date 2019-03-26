Coach: Anna Gordon
Last season’s record: 8-10
Outlook: The Braves, who advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals last season and lost to eventual-champion Moorestown, return midfielders Liz Picardi (senior) and Haleigh Schafer (sophomore) and attacker Kelly Askins (junior), all of whom are team captains. Gordon added the number are down this season, but the skill level should still be more advanced than last spring.
“I think it’s going to be interesting this season since they split the conference,” Gordon said. “The upperclassmen that I have this year are really taking it upon themselves to get the younger girls up to speed to fill some of those key roles on the varsity level and continue to grow our program.… they are hard workers and determined to get better everyday.”