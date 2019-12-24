Coach: Shawn Scannell (10th season)
2018-19 record: 12-10
Outlook: The Braves should be very competitive in the conference with some talented returning wrestlers, including Tyler Foulk (106 pounds), Jack Devlin (120), Corbin Saul (138), Ethan Zeck (152), Quinn McLaughlin (160) and Warren Hood (195). Freshmen Sean Cowan (113) and George Rhodes (170) are expected to make an immediate impact.
"We have a good balance of veterans and incoming freshmen," Scannell said. "Seniors Corbin Saul and Quinn McLaughlin look to improve on last year's finish and make their first trip to Boardwalk Hall (for the state tournament)."
