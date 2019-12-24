Region 8 Wrestling Tournament

Raymond Weed, of Absegami, defeats Haven Tatarek, of Southern Regional, in the 160 lbs. division during the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Shawn Scannell (10th season)

2018-19 record: 12-10

Outlook: The Braves should be very competitive in the conference with some talented returning wrestlers, including Tyler Foulk (106 pounds), Jack Devlin (120), Corbin Saul (138), Ethan Zeck (152), Quinn McLaughlin (160) and Warren Hood (195). Freshmen Sean Cowan (113) and George Rhodes (170) are expected to make an immediate impact.

"We have a good balance of veterans and incoming freshmen," Scannell said. "Seniors Corbin Saul and Quinn McLaughlin look to improve on last year's finish and make their first trip to Boardwalk Hall (for the state tournament)."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments