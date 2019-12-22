OCEAN CITY – The Atlantic City High School boys basketball saw a win slip away Sunday.
The Vikings led by five points with a little more than two minutes left but lost to Mater Dei 53-51 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School.
After an Atlantic City missed layup, Mater Dei guard Peter Gorman sank a 13-footer to tie the score at 51 with 49 seconds left.
Gorman then made two foul shots with a 11.4 seconds left to give Mater the lead.
Atlantic City had its chances to tie, but the Vikings missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shot and saw a shot in the lane roll off the rim as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Gorman sank 7 of 12 shots to lead Mater Dei (2-1) with 21 points.
Teriq Chapman scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Ja’Heen Fredericks had 10 points and seven rebounds for Atlantic City.
Mater Dei 7 27 6 13 - 53
Atlantic City 12 12 17 10 – 51
MD – Parland 9, Urban 11, Gorman 21, Drake 4, Cabrera 2, Tancredi 6
AC – Chapman 16, Byard 9, Fredericks 10, Jones 4, Palms 4, Watson 4, Daly 2, Hill 2
