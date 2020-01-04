ABSECON – Stephen Byard sank 6 of 9 shots to score 21 points and lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 68-47 win over Cherry Hill West in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Friday night.

Teriq Chapman scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings, who improved to 2-3. Ja’Heen Fredericks contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Atlantic City.

Cherry Hill East fell to 4-2

Cherry Hill West 9 7 18 13 – 47

Atlantic City 8 22 19 19 – 68

CHW – Lipford 8, Robinson 3, Melvin 5, Smith 9, Ross 3, Atiya 3, Davis 2, Shakur 14

AC – Chapman 13, Byard 21, Nas. Blakeley 2, Fredericks 10, Jones 2, Palms 11, Watson 5, Daley 2, Naq. Blakeley 2.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments