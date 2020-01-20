The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team won its seventh straight game with a 74-60 win over Howard Vo-Tech of Delaware in

a Martin Luther King Classic game at DuPont High School in Wilmington on Monday night.

The Vikings improved to 8-3. No other information was available.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments