The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team built an early lead with stellar perimeter shooting and beat Kingsway Regional 47-28 in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Tuesday night.
Ciani Redd-Howard, Madison Brestle, Sania Garrison-Macon and Alex Fader each made 3-pointers in the first quarter as the ninth-seeded Vikings built a 20-2 lead.
Cornysha Davis led Atlantic City with 11.
The Vikings will play at top-seeded Cherokee on Thursday. Cherokee beat No. 16 Bridgeton 70-21 on Tuesday.
Atlantic City 20 8 4 15 – 47
Kingsway Regional 2 6 10 10 - 28
AC – Redd-Howard 8, Brestle 8, Davis 11, Garrison-Macon 7, Cherry-Montague 2, Fader 3, Suarez 8
KW – Pacenza 3, Ettore 9, Gary 2, Racobaldo 2, Martelli 3, Davis 7
