FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - Claudine Smith ran across the Franklin High School artificial grass field in her socks Saturday afternoon.
Moments later, she had her spikes on and was on her to a state championship.
The Atlantic City High School senior defended her state Group IV 100-meter hurdles title, winning in a personal-best 13.8 seconds. Abigail Vital of West Orange finished second in 14.09, while Maela Broome of Millville was fourth in 14.46 seconds.
Smith had to hustle to the starting line because the hurdles were held as the same time as the triple jump, which she was also competing in.