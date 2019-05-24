WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - One word from a track and field official surprised Claudine Smith on Friday afternoon.
"Congratulations," the official said.
Smith won the South Jersey Group IV long jump championship with a leap of 17 feet, 11.5 inches on her final attempt. Bryanna Craig of Millville finished second with a jump of 17-9.
"I thought I had to jump 18 feet to win," Smith said. When I heard 17-11, I thought that wasn't enough. But when he said 'Congratulations,' I was in shock."
Smith led the competition after the first three jumps. Shen then left the long jump pit to compete in the 100-meter dash trials. When she returned to the long jump, she was in third place.
"I didn't feel that tired (after the trials)," she said, "but I felt a little looser and more fluid. I think that's what kind of helpd me."
Still, Craig trailed until her final attempt.
"I was just going to try to do me best because it was my last jump," she said. "I just went for it."