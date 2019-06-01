FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - Claudine Smith did more than just win two state outdoor track and field championships Saturday afternoon.
The Atlantic City High School senior won them with performances to be remembered.
Smith won the Group IV triple jump with a Group IV meet record of 41 feet, 6 inches. She also defended her state title in the Group IV 100-meter hurdles, winning in a personal-best 13.8 seconds.
"You always want to PR (set a personal record)," Smith said. "You never just want to win. You always want to get to that goal."
Smith's performance highlighted an outstanding efforts by several Press-area athletes during the state Groups I, IV and Non-Public B championships at Franklin High School in Somerset County.
The Millville girls shared the Group IV team championship with Rancocas Valley. Bryanna Craig Of Millville (Group IV high jump), Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township (Group IV 200 dash) and Julia Bannan of Holy Spirit (Non-Public B discus) all won state titles as did the Millville girls 4x100 relay team.
Smith had a hectic day as the Group IV girls triple jump and 100 hurdles were held simultaneously.
Smith's win the 100 hurdles came first. He goal all season was to break 14 seconds.
Smith ran 14.27 in the hurdles trials.
"I didn't have a good start in the trials," she said. "I was hitting hurdles a little bit. I knew in the final I would have to get a great start and put myself ahead of the pack."
Smith hustled from the hurdles back to the triple jump where she found out Mahogany Jenkins of Watchung Hills had set a Group IV meet record with a jump of 40-11. Jenkins broke the mark of 40-7.75 set by Kayla Richardson of Columbia in 2013.
"When I came back from the hurdles," Smith said, "there was a lot of hype about (Jenkins) breaking the record. My coach was like 'You have to at least jump 41 (feet).' I was like 'Ok, let's see what I can do.' "
On her first attempt of the finals, Smith jumped 41-6 to take over first place and break Jenkins' record.
"The first jump I put it out there," Smith said, and everyone was excited."