Safiatou Killiegbo grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with one second left in overtime to give Westampton Tech a 50-49 win over Atlantic City a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game.
Sanai Garrison-Macon (11 points) of Atlantic City sank two foul shots with 25 seonds left in regulation to force overtime.
Ciara Brannon scored 15 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead Westampton Tech (7-5).
Freshman forward Quan Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City (10-5) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Westampton Tech 9 10 12 10 9 – 50
Atlantic City 13 14 2 12 8 – 49
WT – Burrell 23, Price 3, McNair 2, Brannon 15, Briggs 3, Killiegbo 4,
AC – Brestle 9, Garrison-Macon 11, Davis 5, Redd-Howard 2, Cherry-Montague 13, Suarez-Rivera 7, Fader 2
