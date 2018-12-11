Pleas of 'not guilty' entered by Atlantic City Mayor and Councilman in municipal court
Atlantic City Councilman at Large Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded not guilty to simple assault and harassment following an incident outside an casino night club. An attorney for Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. submitted a letter on his behalf.
Ventnor Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman announced over the weekend she is dropping out of the race for Assembly in the 2nd District alongside Republican Atlantic Country Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica.
Give Foles a shot. The Philadelphia Eagles aren't dead, yet, according to Press sport columnist Dave Weinberg. Read more on what he thinks could lead the Eagles to victory.
"For me, there's something about knowing exactly what happened with the weather where I live..." About 300 volunteers in South Jersey are apart of a nationwide network that report precipitation measurements from their home, school or place of work.
$50 million, three years According to the AP, All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract.