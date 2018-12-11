Not-guilty pleas entered by Atlantic City mayor and councilman in casino fight
Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded not guilty to simple assault and harassment following a fight last month outside a casino nightclub. An attorney for Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. submitted a letter on his behalf.
Ventnor Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman announced over the weekend she is dropping out of the race for Assembly in the 2nd District. She was to run alongside Republican Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica.
All we are saying is give Foles a chance. The Philadelphia Eagles aren't dead yet, according to Press sports columnist David Weinberg. Read more on what he thinks could lead the Eagles to victory.
"For me, there's something about knowing exactly what happened with the weather where I live." About 300 volunteers in South Jersey are part of a nationwide network that reports precipitation measurements from their home, school or place of work.
$50 million, three years. According to The Associated Press, All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a contract.