The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Ocean City 43-42.

The Vikings trailed by seven at halftime and allowed just 15 points in the second half. Atlantic City (10-3) has won nine straight.

Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 11 points. Gannon Brady scorred a game-high 26 for Ocean City (7-7)

Atlantic City 11 9 14 9 – 43

Ocean City 12 15 4 11 – 42

AC – Byard 12, Chapman 9, Frederick 8, Jones 6, Palms 6, Blakeley 2

OC – Brady 26, Finnegan 8, Rhodes 6, Repetti 2

