The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Ocean City 43-42.
The Vikings trailed by seven at halftime and allowed just 15 points in the second half. Atlantic City (10-3) has won nine straight.
Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 11 points. Gannon Brady scorred a game-high 26 for Ocean City (7-7)
Atlantic City 11 9 14 9 – 43
Ocean City 12 15 4 11 – 42
AC – Byard 12, Chapman 9, Frederick 8, Jones 6, Palms 6, Blakeley 2
OC – Brady 26, Finnegan 8, Rhodes 6, Repetti 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.